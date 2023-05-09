Nigeria: Disregard IPOB's Prolonged Sit-At-Home Order, Police Tell Ebonyi Residents

9 May 2023
This Day (Lagos)

The Police Command in Ebonyi yesterday urged residents in the state to discountenance the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB) scheduled from May 8 through May 11.

This is contained in a statement issued by SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Spokesperson of the command in Abakaliki..

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi, CP Faleye Olaleye describing the order as unconstitutional and unlawful.

According to him, the order cannot stand.

"Police is aware of the statement in circulation by a group that called itself, Indigenous People of Biafra asking people to observe a Sit-at-home from May 8 to May11, 2023 for reason best known to them.

"The order is unconstitutional, unlawful and cannot stand.

"We therefore, enjoin the good people of Ebonyi to discountence the order and go about their lawful business without fear of intimidation as Police is prepared, more than before to provide them with maximum protection for their safety," he said.

The CP also urged members of the public to oblige the force with information about threat to their safety in the state.

"We assure you that the command shall continue to be resilient in its determination to ensure criminal elements are denied the space to carry out their unlawful activities in the state," Olaleye advised.

