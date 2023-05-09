Nigeria: Senate Presidency - Over 70 Former Senators Back Akpabio, Barau

The former senators said the upper chamber needs experienced people to steer its affairs.

Some former senators, who served between the Second and Fourth Republics, have endorsed former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, and Jibrin Barau, as the president and deputy president of the 10th Senate.

The former senators, under the aegis of Non-Serving Senators, said their endorsement of the two senators for the positions is to ensure equity and fairness in the dispensation of political powers to all geopolitical zones of the country.

The former senators numbering about 72 made their position known at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday.

The endorsement came just before the APC adopted the duo.

Mr Akpabio is the senator-elect for Akwa Ibom North-west. He was a member of the upper legislative chamber between 2015 and 2019 during which he was the minority leader.

Mr Jibrin currently represents Kano North and chairs the committee on appropriation.

Endorsement based on extensive consultations

BasheerLado, who addressed journalists on behalf of the former senators, said the decision to support Messrs Akpabio and Barau for the positions followed extensive consultation with concerned authorities.

He said the leadership of the Senate requires the service of experienced lawmakers who have the capacity to unite members of the Senate irrespective of the geopolitical zone and also ensure that good governance is delivered.

"We, in the spirit of equity, fairness, political expedience and following extensive consultations with stakeholders, hereby express our total support for the zoning of the position of the President of the 10th Senate, to the South-South geo-political zone of Nigeria.

"We also affirm our unfettered support for the position of the President of the 10th Senate who also doubles as the Chairman of the National Assembly to be conferred on His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON. The position of Senate President represents the third position in the hierarchy of our current democratic dispensation.

"With this same spirit of fairness, we also affirm our solid support that the position of Deputy President of the 10th Senate is conceded to Distinguished Senator Barau I. Jubrin, CON, representing Kano North Senatorial Zone, Kano State.

"It is our conviction that a diverse and united legislative leadership is critical to good governance. At a trying period in our nation's political history, the National Assembly requires experienced and level-headed leaders at the helm of its affairs," Mr Lado said.

He appealed to other aspirants contesting against Messrs Akpabio and Jibrin to step down from the race, noting that their withdrawal will contribute to the peaceful and smooth running of the incoming administration.

"In view of the above, we wish to respectfully appeal to all other aspirants to these key positions to kindly support our position by withdrawing their respective bids.

"We believe that their withdrawal and cooperation will reduce the acrimony that commonly characterises the jostle for power in the National Assembly amongst the geo-political zones. This will go a long way in ensuring a peaceful and smooth take-off of the incoming administration," Mr Lado said.

Apart from Messrs Akpabio and Barau, other aspirants for the senate presidency include Osita Izunaso (Imo West), Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North) Patrick Ndubueze (Imo North), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara) and Sani Musa (Niger).

Serving senators and Senators-elect from the South-east on Sunday rejected the zoning of the senate presidency to the South-south as well as the endorsement of Mr Akpabio for the position.

They also accused the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, of attempting to marginalise people of the South-east.