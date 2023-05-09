Nigeria: NLC Declares Indefinite Strike in Abia Over Unpaid Salaries, Pensions

The Abia State Government is yet to react to the NLC's decision.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abia State says it has resolved to resume its suspended indefinite strike in the state on Tuesday over unpaid salaries and pensions.

In a statement on Monday by its Secretary in the state, Emma Alozie, the NLC said its members "unanimously" made the resolution to resume the industrial action during the group's executive meeting on Friday.

The labour union explained that the decision was in response to "the plethora of problems Abia workers and pensioners are facing in the hands of Abia State Government" because of the government's alleged failure to pay them.

The national leadership of the NLC had on 28 February declared an indefinite strike in Abia State to compel the state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, to offset arrears of workers' salaries and pensioners' retirement benefits.

The union later suspended the industrial action, about five days later, after it reportedly reached an agreement with the state government.

No payment yet

But in the Monday statement, the NLC in the state said the group would resume the suspended indefinite strike because the state government was yet to fulfil its promises to the workers.

"All Abia workers, including those in local government areas, are directed to withdraw their services to Abia State Government and stay at home from midnight on Monday, 8th May 2023," the NLC said.

It directed all chairpersons and secretaries of all affiliate unions to ensure total compliance of all members to the directive.

The Chairperson of the NLC in Abia State, Pascal Nweke, told reporters on Monday that the workers would only resume negotiations with the government whenever they begin to receive their salaries.

"They (state government) invited me and our secretary and explained that they had problems with their banks. We gave them time to solve their bank problems and later, nothing happened," Mr Nweke said.

"Last week to our surprise, the state government embarked on discriminatory salary payment by paying the local government staff their March salaries, whereas, others are owed more than 36 months' salaries," he alleged.

Onyebuchi Ememanka, the spokesperson to Governor Ikpeazu, did not respond to calls and a text message seeking his comments.