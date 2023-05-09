Liberia: Political Hotfire - 'It Is Finished...'

opinion

John 19:30 tells us that "when Jesus had received the sour wine, he said, 'It is finished,"' and he bowed his head and gave up his spirit" Jesus went on to say to his mother: "Woman, behold your son" ... and to John: "Behold your mother." To God, his Father: "My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?" To all: "I thirst." To the world: "It is finished."

Yes, it was finished with Jesus, but today it is finished for Amb. Joseph Boakia in many political dimensions within the scope of the Liberian political landscape. These biblical narratives about Jesus resonate with Amb: Joseph Nyumah Boakai, standard bearer of the Boakai's wing of the Unity Party, B-UP. There are three critical elements in Jesus' narratives that are vivid in JNB's political career. Those key phrases are: "It is finished," "My God, my God," and "Father why forsaken me." When Jesus gave up the Ghost, it was finished for the world. His Ghost never returns to Him up to today's date.

So, it is with JNB and his quicksand political career which by all sensitive political indications is finally finished, owing to the terrible acrimonious unfolding political events that occurred just under a week ago, all of which have created enormous animosities for the 78-year-old fragile politician.

JNB's political life was finished when he brokered political ranks with Sen. Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, Liberty Party, Political Leader of the Nyonblee wing of the LP, (N-LP); Benoni Wilfred Urey, Flagbearer All Liberian Party (ALP); Henry Pedro Costa, political guide man of JNB; and Ellen-Johnson's wing of the Unity Party (E-UP) purposely for picking Senator Jeremiah Kpan Koung who is believed to be Sen Johnson personal hand-made VP to JNB.

JNB didn't just break rank with his old political allies; they have all become staunch and fearless political enemies. None of them attended his ceremony, nor congratulated him either. Still, JNB seems happy and comfortable with recent political events, which might either end his political career or retain his political future for the better.

"When our Lord Jesus said "my God, my God." This narrative indirectly expresses the deep dismay at what may have unfolded within the 11th hour leading to the 2023 general and presidential elections. JNB allies are dismayed over the news of Sen. Koung for three reasons. The Koung factor was relatively a new scenario to all of the JNB's allies. Second, Sen Jonson brokered a deal with JNB, not the Boakai wing of the Unity Party according to sources. That deal was brokered overnight, something that was quick and surprising to all JNB allies.

Thirdly, JNB as a wise man didn't care how his political allies felt about his deal with Sen Johnson. JNB didn't care whether his decision had the potential to end his political career despite the widespread outcry from countless political circles within just a few more months to the 2023 elections.

JNB allies turned foes are engaged in a terrible blame game currently, which may not be healthy for JNB's political career. Assuming JNB's antagonists go on the political attack at him during the 2023 campaign seasons, the question becomes can JNB survive? If, for any reason, Henry Pedro Costa, the guide man to JNB decides to go on the attack, JNB's political career could be broken before JNB even reaches the 2023 elections. Henry Pedro Costa has carried so much about JNB in his political closet about JNB that the public doesn't really know. And it appears the opposition blocks have lost the 2023 elections war, but won the headlines in the various newspapers.

When our Lord Jesus said: "Why forsaken me." Indeed, Jesus was referring to God, His Father in the heavens, who should have rescued Jesus from the hands of Jesus' foes, but God turned Him down. So, it is in the same token as the opposition and JNB.

The oppositions and JNB allies turned enemies felt that JNB did forsake them when they needed him most to make his pick within the rank and file of the CPP despite their lukewarm relationships and those JNB may have had any form of political link with directly or indirectly. But in all circumstances, the opposition felt let down terribly.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Is JB's pick of Sen Koung worth the temptation he is experiencing with his allies turned, enemies? The burden of justifications is now on the political shoulders of Sen. Koung to prove to JNB's adversaries and opposition elites that he is the man of the hour to put JNB in the executive mansion. Sen. Koung will need to deliver to showcase that in the absence of JNB political foes, he has the political magic charms to make JNB the next president of Liberia at all costs in 2023.

It is never a good idea in politics to make political enemies in the 11th hour of electioneering seasons, which JNB has just done in his political career. However, some political pundits believe that this maybe the beginning of the end of JNB's 40-year political career if they lose the 2023 elections.