Africa: TotalEnergies U17 AFCON - Traore Praises Burkina's Resilience After Cameroon Win

8 May 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Burkina Faso's head coach Brahima Traore has lauded the team's resilience as they earned a place in the quarter finals of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a 2-1 win over Cameroon on Sunday.

They trailed 1-0 against the defending champions after 61 minutes, but scored two goals within two minutes in the final quarter of an hour to earn an automatic slot in the last eight.

"When we conceded the first goal, we just changed our system and tactics to be more attacking. We put pressure on them and scored the two goals. We worked hard and had a good fighting spirit. We went 1-0 down but never gave up. We had confidence in ourselves and I am happy with the desire shown by the players," said the coach.

Traore says their primary target remains clinching a ticket to the FIFA World Cup, and this will require them to beat Nigeria, who they face in the quarter finals next Thursday in Algiers.

"We had two objectives in this tournament; first to get to the semi-finals and then to fight for the title. We will prepare well for Nigeria to enable us get to the semis and earn the World Cup ticket," noted the tactician.

Burkina Faso now move from Annaba to Algiers, where they are scheduled to play the Golden Eaglets next Thursday.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.