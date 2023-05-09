Liberia: Mrs. Cummings Rekindles Hope Among Owensgrove Women

Mrs. Teresa Cummings has assured women of affirmative action by a Cummings presidency to ensure school-age children are given the support to enroll and remain in school.

Mrs. Cummings, wife of Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), frowned on parents using children as breadwinners when they should be in school acquiring knowledge to grow and become productive citizens.

She said women deserve maximum government assistance and support, whether in business, agriculture, or their chosen career, to earn a decent living and send their children to school, and not use them as street peddlers.

Mrs. Cummings gave the assurance, when she visited with hundreds of citizens in Giah Town, Owensgrove, Grand Bassa County, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. She said a Cummings administration will work assiduously to create well-paying jobs and opportunities that will better the lives of the suffering masses.

Her visit was at the invitation of the Ableejay Women Organization, which appealed for badly needed assistance for the only elementary school, the Saturday Town Community School in Giah Town.

Ableejay Women Organization, with membership in 14 villages and mainly engaged in agriculture, said the three-room school building was erected through personal initiatives and has five teachers who are paid by parents. Mrs. Cummings made a substantial contribution to the school, with assurance that upon her husband's election as the next President, she will push for adequate support for education.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She expressed gratitude for the invitation, warm reception accorded her, and for the women to have shared their difficult life experiences as rural dwellers.

Mrs. Cummings said her husband upon assuming the Presidency, come October 10, has plans to increase government support to empower women entrepreneurs, who are considered the backbone of Liberia's economy.

The program in Giah Town, Owensgrove, District Number One, Grand Bassa County, was attended by youth and women groups, elders, and traditional leaders, who expressed gratitude to Mrs. Cummings for the visit as she was the first high-profile political personality to visit with them.

Mrs. Cummings was accompanied by an array of CPP stalwarts including former Grand Bassa County Representative Byron Brown, and a special Representative of Mr. Gbezohngar Findley, former Senator of Grand Bassa County, among others.