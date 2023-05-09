Nigeria: Terrorists Attack Kaduna Church, Abduct 40 Worshippers

Some terrorists, on Sunday, abducted over 40 worshipers at Bege Baptist Church, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Disclosing the incident to a journalist, yesterday, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Kaduna State, Rev. Joseph Hayab, however, said 15 of the abducted worshippers escaped and have since returned to their respective families.

He said: "About 40 people were, on Sunday, abducted by gunmen during a church service at Bege Baptist Church, Madala, along Buruku Baringi road, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

"The worshippers were in the Sunday service in the Church when around 9:30 am they heard gun shots very close to the Church. The gunmen attacked the church and went away with about 40 worshippers.

"Along the way, 15 of the abducted persons returned remaining 25 who are presently in captivity without any word from their abductors."

"Efforts are being made to get in contact with the abductors concerning the remaining people and we pray that the abductors would be merciful to release the remaining 25 back to their families."

Spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mohammad Jalige, said he would contact the DPO of the affected area and revert.