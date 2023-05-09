South Africa: Deputy President Paul Mashatile Embarks On Oversight Visit to Jagersfontein, Kopanong Local Municipality

press release

Deputy President Mashatile to embark on an oversight visit to Jagersfontein, Kopanong Local Municipality, Free State

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Tuesday, 09 May 2023, undertake a service delivery oversight visit to Jagersfontein, Kopanong Municipality in the Xhariep District, Free State Province.

The Deputy President will provide feedback to the community of Jagersfontein on the resolution of service delivery challenges in the municipality, with specific focus on the efficient and equitable supply of water, and the resettlement of community members who were affected by the disaster which occurred when a Jagersfontein Development Project dam wall burst on the 11th of September 2022.

During his oral reply to questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Deputy President Mashatile made a commitment to visit the community of Jagersfontein as part of a series of outreach visits aimed at improving service delivery and addressing challenges faced by some municipalities.

In this regard, the visit will provide a platform for the Deputy President to assess progress made by Government working together with all relevant stakeholders such as Bloem Water and others in restoring water and wastewater infrastructure in the area.

The programme led by the Deputy President will include an engagement with investors in areas of the Xhariep District Municipality and, in particular, the affected community members who were displaced by the dam collapse.

Deputy President Mashatile will also visit the Jagersfontein Water Treatment Works and conduct a walkabout to the land parcels identified for resettlement, including show houses built through the Jagersfontein Development Project.

Deputy President Mashatile will be accompanied by Ministers, the Free State Premier, Mxolisi Dukwana, Members of the Provincial Executive Council, Mayors and senior Government officials.

Members of the media are invited to cover the visit as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 09 May 2023

Time: 08h00 (media to arrive at 07h30)

Venue: Jagersfontein, Kopanong Municipality, Free Sate

Media Programme

08H30 - Photo Opportunity

Arrival of the Deputy President at Jagersfontein Hospital Boardroom

09H30 - Engagement between Government and Jagersfontein Development Project - Jagersfontein Hospital Boardroom

10H30 - Engagement with investors in key strategic areas of Xhariep District Municipality - Jagersfontein Hospital Boardroom

11H40 - Visit to the land parcels identified for resettlement and show houses, and the Jagersfontein Water Treatment Works

12H40 - Engagement with community members who have been affected by the slurry dam breakdown and representatives of the Jagersfontein community - Jagersfontein Community Hall

For more information and accreditation please contact Sam Bopape on 082 318 5251