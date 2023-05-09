South Africa: Deputy President Mashatile to Visit Jagerfontein

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Tuesday undertake a service delivery oversight visit to Jagersfontein, Kopanong Municipality in the Xhariep District in the Free State province.

The Deputy President will provide feedback to the community of Jagersfontein on the resolution of service delivery challenges in the municipality, with specific focus on the efficient and equitable supply of water and the resettlement of community members who were affected by the disaster that occurred when a Jagersfontein Development Project dam wall burst on the 11th of September 2022.

During his oral reply to questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Deputy President Mashatile made a commitment to visit the community of Jagersfontein as part of a series of outreach visits aimed at improving service delivery and addressing challenges faced by some municipalities.

In this regard, the visit will provide a platform for the Deputy President to assess progress made by government, working together with all relevant stakeholders such as Bloem Water and others in restoring water and wastewater infrastructure in the area.

The programme - led by the Deputy President - will include an engagement with investors in areas of the Xhariep District Municipality and in particular, the affected community members who were displaced by the dam collapse.

Mashatile will also visit the Jagersfontein Water Treatment Works and conduct a walkabout to the land parcels identified for resettlement, including show houses built through the Jagersfontein Development Project.

During the visit, the Deputy President will be accompanied by Ministers; the Free State Premier, Mxolisi Dukwana; Members of the Provincial Executive Council, Mayors and senior government officials.