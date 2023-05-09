Gambia: The Battle for the Mayoral and Chairpersonship Elections Rages

8 May 2023
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The most fiercely fought mayoral, chairpersonship elections between political parties that were united in 2018 is now taking place. In Banjul, each candidate is now engaged in voter tracking, moving from compound to compound in order to win political support. In KM the candidates appear to be striving for visibility in public places. Posters can be seen in many places in order to make the candidate visible. What the outcome is going to be is very difficult to predict.

It is very significant for the voter to focus on the programme of the candidate to determine what he or she intends to do if elected that would give the development that people yearn for. The fanfare associated with the campaign does not necessarily lead to votes. It is therefore important for the candidates to take note of this.

This is an opportunity for the electorate to put up their demands to the candidates.

