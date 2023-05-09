Gambia: Is Anybody Above the Law?

Dou Sannoh, an adviser to President Adama Barrow's, has been charged by the police and released on bail.

He is charged with wilful damage to property and common assault.

Therefore, it is significant not to repeat the past. The best thing for a nation is to abide by the dictates of the law. No person is supposed to take the law into his/her hand. Without any prejudice it is the demand of the electoral system and the code of conduct of the IPC for political leaders to condemn the use of violence of defamatory language during elections. Any party that fails to do that could be sanctioned by the IEC.