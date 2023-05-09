Ghana: UG Honours 18 Personalities for Contribution to Ghana's Devt

A total of 18 personalities have been presented with honorary doctorate degrees by the University of Ghana (UG) for their immense contribution to the university and Ghana's development.

They were awarded for the categories of "contribution to education, distinguished scholarship, alumni of whom we are proud, contribution to public service, contribution to the industry, institutional builder, former vice-chancellor and the 2023 Aggrey-Fraser-Guggisberg memorial lecture," last Friday.

For the "contribution to education category", Mr Joseph Maafo Budu, Prof. Akin Omotade Aina, Mr Paul Effah; in the "distinguished scholarship category," Professor Kofi Anyidoho; in the "Alumni of whom we are proud," Dorcas Coker-Appiah and Paa Kwesi EduafoYankey were honoured.

Also, in the "Contribution to Public Service," Nana Dr Samuel Asante (Nana Susubribi Krobea Asante, Omanhene of Asante Asokore); in the "Contribution to industry" category, Abena Amoah, Prof. Kwame Karikari and Thomas Kofi Manu were honoured.

In the "Institutional Builder" category, Prof. George Kwame Aning, Emeritus Prof. Samuel Kofi Sefa-Dedeh, Prof. Arthur Commey Sackeyfio, Prof. Fred Newton Binka, Prof. Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu and Prof. John Franklin Wiredu were honoured.

For the "Former vice chancellor" category, Prof Ernest Aryeetey; in the "2023 Aggrey-Fraser-Guggisberg Memorial lecture" Justice Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu were honoured.

In an interaction with the media, an epidemiologist and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Professor Binka, attributed his success to working hard in ensuring development in all areas he has found himself in his lifetime.

According to him hard work never goes unnoticed so "when you work hard, the sky is the limit because currently I'm not working with the UG but they recognised the work I've done even in Ho and here so when you give back to society, society will recognise you."

Professor Binka commended the UG for the award conferred on him and urged other institutions to reward the efforts of individuals making an impact in the various parts of society.

"People are not looking for money, they just want to be recognised for their work in society and it would also encourage others to do more," the professor said.

Professor Binka urged the younger generation to emulate the honourees by working hard and giving their best in any area where they find themselves as it would lead them to success and it won't go unnoticed.

The Vice Chancellor of the UG, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, in her remarks stated that the selection of the honourees went through a rigorous process which started with nomination from members of the university community and ended with approval from the university governing council.

She commended the honourees for their contribution to the growth of the nation as it was deserving of the awards conferred on them.