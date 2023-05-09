Ghana: Tamale City Thump Faisal Into Drop Zone

8 May 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Tamale City exhibited a sterling performance to whitewash visiting King Faisal 4-0 in their Week 30 Ghana Premier League fixture at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Saturday.

It was a delightful performance from the two sides and the scoreline may not have depicted the trend of play, looking at the fierce fight Alhaji Karim Grusah's boys put up.

Nevertheless, Sammy Osei Akoto set the tone for a remarkable day when he opened the scoring for Tamale City as early as the third minute to send the stadium into raptures.

It was the kind of beginning the home team needed as they poured forward in bursts and extended the advantage through Sampson Eduku who poked home on the 14th minute mark.

Eighteen minutes later,Eduku sneaked through the Faisal backline to make it 3-0.

At this stage, Faisal decided to throw caution to the wind, and staged a stormy fight in a fearless attempt to pull one back before the break, but their efforts amounted to nothing.

The visitors continued from where they left off and could have reduced the deficit much earlier in the restart; sadly, poor finishing let them down.

With determination written on their faces to amass all points at stake, the Tamale lads got into their groove - pushed forward and deservedly got their fourth goal through GodknowsJakpasu in the 54th minute - leaving Faisal totally bemused and tongue-tied.

Saturday's result catapulted the home to mid-table in the standings, while King Faisal took a big slump into the drop zone.

 

