Ghana: Nominations Open for HAG 1st Vice Slot

The Handball Association of Ghana (HAG) has reopened nomination for the position of first Vice President of the association.

According to a statement signed by the HAG Secretary General, Mr Charles Obeng Amofa, HAG has undertaken the extension of the deadline because nomination forms were not picked when notice was published in February.

"In this regard, interested individuals can pick nomination forms at the Handball Association of Ghana Secretariat at the Accra Sports Stadium from Monday (today) to Friday, May 12, between the hours of 10:am to 5:pm each working day," the statement said.

It added that a form was being sold at GH₵2, 000.

According to the statement, a date would be announced for the vetting of candidates.

That, it said would be followed by a communication to members of a date for an Elective Congress.