Ghana: Nominations Open for HAG 1st Vice Slot

8 May 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Handball Association of Ghana (HAG) has reopened nomination for the position of first Vice President of the association.

According to a statement signed by the HAG Secretary General, Mr Charles Obeng Amofa, HAG has undertaken the extension of the deadline because nomination forms were not picked when notice was published in February.

"In this regard, interested individuals can pick nomination forms at the Handball Association of Ghana Secretariat at the Accra Sports Stadium from Monday (today) to Friday, May 12, between the hours of 10:am to 5:pm each working day," the statement said.

It added that a form was being sold at GH₵2, 000.

According to the statement, a date would be announced for the vetting of candidates.

That, it said would be followed by a communication to members of a date for an Elective Congress.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.