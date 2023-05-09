Nigeria: 'I Need Private Jet', Tiwa Savage Laments After Performance At King Charles' Coronation

9 May 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Biodun Busari

Queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage has lamented she needs to own a jet as her luggage consisting of 15 travelling boxes was revealed at an undisclosed reception for clearance on Monday.

Tiwa Savage was among other music artistes that performed at the coronation concert of King Charles III, at Windsor Castle, in the United Kingdom on Saturday.

Following her record-breaking performance at King's coronation ceremony, Tiwa Savage jetted out of London thanking England for the heroic moment.

She then stated her need of getting a private jet on her Instagram story in a caption alongside a video of a female official inspecting her 15 boxes.

"I've told you people I need a PJ. Anyway, thank you, England. And we are off again," Tiwa Savage wrote.

The story generated a lot of reactions as her supporters continually lavished encomiums on her for her sterling performance at the weekend.

