Ghana: Landlord Kills Boy, Inflicts Machete Wounds On Father, Sister

Kumasi — A 35-year old man identified only as Emmanuel, allegedly killed a one-and-half year-old boy and inflicted machete wounds on two others at Adankwame in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District in the Ashanti Region.

Emmanuel, who is also a landlord, was said to have attacked the boy, Samuel Amo, his father, Mr Obed Asamoah, and his elder sibling, Bridgette Owusu, 19.

The suspect is currently in police custody, however, it was not immediately clear what triggered the attack, but some close neighbours believed it had to do with rent payment.

The landlord was arrested by neighbours at his hideout a day after committing the crime on Saturday.

According to a police source, at Adan kwame, the suspect was in police custody assisting in investigations.