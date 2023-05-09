Ghanaian Woman Stabbed to Death in UK

A 31-year-old Ghanaian woman has been stabbed to death in London, United Kingdom (UK), according to the Metropolitan Police.

Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey was reportedly stabbed in broad daylight by a stranger in Brixton's Stockwell Park Walk, on May 1, 2023.

She was the Founder of the Odette Foundation, a charity that worked with people suffering from sickle cell in Ghana and Togo.

Reports suggest she was talking to her grandmother on the phone while on the way home after buying a birthday present for her mother and a few metres away from her home when a man approached from behind and attacked her.

"Officers were swiftly on the scene along with the London Ambulance Service. The 31-year-old victim was treated, but very sadly died at the scene," the Metropolitan police said at a press conference.

Detectives launched an investigation following reports of the stabbing and the 31-year-old man, Mohamed Nur, who allegedly committed the crime, was arrested on Wednesday, May 3.

Nur has so far been charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon, three counts of causing grievous bodily harm against two separate women and a man.

Meanwhile, a statement from Dodbey's family described the deceased as a smart, dedicated and loving person, who always helped others.

"She wouldn't hurt a fly. We are devastated by the news of the passing of our daughter. We can't believe a senseless crime like this has happened as we can't imagine who would do this to her.

"Our hearts are completely broken and will not understand why someone would take our beautiful girl away from us. She will forever be in our hearts as we will carry on living life as gracefully and beautifully as she did," the statement said.