Ghana: Congratulations, King Charles III

opinion

A new era in the British Monarchy was formerly ushered in on Saturday, following the crowning of King Charles III as the King of the United Kingdom (UK) and the 14 other Commonwealth realms.

Even though Accra is thousands of miles away from the Buckingham Palace in London, the historic event that captured global attention gripped Ghana given its status as a Commonwealth nation.

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 56 independent and equal countries, mostly former colonies of the British Empire, who have agreed to achieve shared goals like development, democracy and peace.

With that connection established, the Ghanaian Times congratulates King Charles III on his ascension to the throne as the ruler and figure face of the British Monarchy in the future.

While the spectacular ceremony that beautifully blended royalty and religion drew commendation, it also had its share of condemnation, even in London, where there was anti-monarchy protests, calling for the end of the Monarchy.

Similar sentiments are often shared by various people when issues relating to monarchy and royal families around the world take centre stage, with many of them often questioning the importance of monarchy in modern day.

While there may be some genuine concerns about monarchy and modern day, its place in present times in terms of development and other aspects of life cannot be totally discounted.

The importance of monarchy varies from country to country, but in general, the monarchy serves as a symbol of tradition, continuity, and unity with monarchs and their families playing important roles in strengthening diplomatic relations, promoting cultural exchange, tourism, and trade.

In some countries, such as the UK, the monarchy has a constitutional role as a check on the powers of the government and parliament while the public looks up to them in times of crisis for hope.

Under the Commonwealth, for instance, the late Queen Elizabeth II showed compassion and dedication to the welfare of Commonwealth nations through diverse development projects that cut across different sectors.

Ghana has benefitted from the Commonwealth, with the internet replete with news reports on projects in sectors including education, energy, trade, and infrastructure.

In recognition of the vital role of the Commonwealth, Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ghana, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, is seeking to be the next Commonwealth Secretary General.

The Ghanaian Times' congratulations to King Charles III comes with expectations, knowing his dedication to Commonwealth activities, under his late mother's reign.

We remind him of his pledge to leverage the collective power of the group to address challenges of member states during this year's Commonwealth Day which marked the tenth anniversary of the Charter of the Commonwealth,

We urge His Majesty to continue the significant Commonwealth projects such as The Commonwealth Fund for Technical Cooperation, which has supported the development of human capital and institutional capacity in various countries, including Ghana.

The Commonwealth is a testament to the power of collective action, and we believe that King Charles III, in his reign, will continue the legacy of his late mother, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, by fostering closer ties among member countries and promoting the development, peace, and prosperity of the Commonwealth.

May his reign make a lasting impact on the world and as the English will say, "God save the King"!