Ghana: Kordiabe Sub-Chief Granted Gh¢2 Million Bail for Allegedly Forging Land Documents

Nene Terkpetey Agblezey I, 72, a sub-chief of Kordiabe, in the Shai Osudoku District in the Greater Region, has been granted GH¢2 million bail for allegedly forging land documents.

He is accused of forging official documents covering land belonging to the Manya Clan Family of Jorpanya in the region.

The sub-chief, who was charged with forgery, pleaded not guilty when he made his second appearance before the Circuit Court in Ashaiman presided by Judge Simon Gaga.

The court asked Nene Agblezey to produce four sureties and two of them should have landed property.He is to re-appear in court on Monday, June 12.

Chief Inspector Nunoo Mensah, prosecuting, said the complainant is Nene Tei-Djahene Korabo IV, Head of Jorpanya, whilst Nene Agblezey is a sub-chief of Kordiabe.

The court heard that the Manya Clan has land, which stretches fromManyaJorpanya to Asutsuare Junction.

Chief Insp Mensah stated that in 2012, the complainant saw that a private company, Kamsat Ventures, has published in one of the national newspapers that the company was preparing to register 109,694 acres or 44,392 hectares of land situated at Asutsuare Junction.

He indicated that the complainant made a request to the Land Commission to meet the committee in charge of publishing over the matter.

Chief Insp Mensah said it was detected that the cadastral plan that has the Regional Number as SGG341/05, unique regional number of the Manya Clan of Jorpanya, which was done in 2005, has been altered.

The prosecution stated that the Regional number SGGA241/05 indicated a transfer from Manya Clan of Jorpanya to Terkpenor Agblezey Family, though the Manya Clan of Jorpanya had not made any such grant or transfer to accused.

Chief Insp Mensah said the Manya Clan objected to the registration, which the accused and his family wanted to undertake, and a complaint was lodged at the Doryumu District Police,and the matter was investigated.

The court heard that during investigation, it was revealed that accused forged the Regional Number SGG341/05/11 so that the cadastral plan being prepared for Terkpernor Agblezey family would go through.

Chief Insp Mensah said the Doryumu District Police on July 23, 2022, wrote to the Land Commission to request for comprehensive report on the transaction made by accused.

The prosecution said that the Doryumu District Police on March 7, 2023, received a report from the Land Commission, indicating that accused forged the Regional number SGG341/05 of Manya Clan to register the family land.