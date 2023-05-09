Ghana: Access Bank Inspires, Empowers Women to Succeed in Business

Participants at a High Tea event to inspire, connect and empower women have hailed Access Bank for its continued commitment to women empowerment.

The conference, organised by Access Bank under its flagship women initiative 'W', brought together reputable female-thought leaders from various industries and professional fields, including finance, entrepreneurship, academia, and technology, to foster conversations around gender equality, technology, and innovation.

The 'W' Initiative is meant to inspire, connect, and empower women to be resilient and succeed in their business.

Organised in partnership with The Fitzgerald and Curate Marketing, the event also provided opportunities for networking and mentorship.

The Executive Director for Retail and Digital Banking at Access Bank, Pearl Nkrumah, spoke on the importance of partnerships and collaboration to enable women-owned businesses to thrive.

She said women businesses must always focus on the bigger picture and learn to tell their stories using technology to access the best interventions from financial institutions.

"Be proactive, deliberate, and intentional about telling your story for a favourable disposition to attract the needed funding for growth" she told the audience.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the MasterCard Foundation, Rosie Fynn, speaking on soft skills women need to excel in male dominated sectors, highlighted resilience and excellent communication skills, both written and oral.

She encouraged women, especially the young ones, to build exceptional work ethics, explaining that investing in themselves was critical to positioning women to attain equity.

Commissioner of Police (COP), Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Executive Director of Economic and Organised Crime Office, shared precious moments of her career life as the first highest female ranked police officer in Ghana.

COP Addo-Danquah stressed the importance of planning, relying on available support systems, time management, creating opportunities for others and depending on available talents as building blocks for her career advancement.

"You cannot get to the top if you want to be in your comfort zone. You need to stand tall by doing more, by going the extra mile to get your work done properly," she stated.

The Group Head of Retail Banking at Access Bank, Matilda Asante-Asiedu, in her remarks, acknowledged the significant role and contributions of women towards Ghana's economy, and was optimistic the connections and networks generated at the event would lead to fruitful relationships and partnerships.

"The High Tea event has brought together women from different facets of life to connect, inspire, build new networks, and entrench existing ones to meet the needs of women. We are dedicated to supporting women as a bank because we believe women have great potential which can be beneficial to all when harnessed," Matilda-Asiedu stated.