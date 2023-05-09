Ghana: NPP Women Asked to Propagate Party's Achievements

The Deputy National Women's Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP),Hajia Safia Mohammed, has urged women in the party to propagate the achievements of the party to make it formidable and attractive to retain power in 2025.

"We should work together to propagate our achievements over the years so as to make NPP attractive and formidable to the electorate especially floating voters to propel us win the 2024 elections," she noted.

Hajia Mohammed reminded women members of the NPP of their obligation to keep the party in power to protect and safeguard the achievements of the government and propagate them for Ghanaians to have confidence in the party ahead of the 2024 general election.

She made the call when she attended this year's Western Women's Festival aimed at revamping the women's front of the NPP, held at Sekondi in the Western Region.

It brought together the women's wing of the party across the region to rejuvenate and restore trust, hope and confidence in the party towards the elections.

Hajia Mohammed encouraged them to continue to propagate the achievements of the Akufo-Addo-led administration to get the buy-in from the citizenry to enable the party to break the eight years of political party cycle after the 2024 elections.

"Our party has a story to tell citizens with the prudent policies, pragmatic programmes and numerous social interventions churned out by the government to alleviate the sufferings of the people but we must not be complacent and intensify our campaigns on our achievements in order to break the eight.

"We hold the key to victory in 2024 hence it behooves the women's wing and other women groups to work tirelessly and assiduously towards achieving that feat because it will not come on a silver platter but remain focus, steadfast and confident to retain power in 2024," Hajia Mohammed stressed.

She appealed to them to eschew internal bickering, wrangling, backbiting, witch hunting, infighting and work in unison and harmony towards the achievement of the ultimate goal of breaking the eight which was surmountable.

"We should eschew negative tendencies which can derail our efforts to retain power in 2025 and work together and not allow few of us to work because elections are about numbers and we need the numbers to make NPP robust.

"We must also take into consideration efforts by our political opponents to recapture power and will do whatever it takes so we have to work harder than what we did in 2016 and 2020 to make NPP envious in elections," Hajia Mohammed underscored.