Gambia: Coach Bojang Excited With U-20 Tactical Ability Ahead of World Cup

Abdoulie Bojang, the head coach of The Gambia U-20 team has expressed excitement with his team's tactical ability ahead of the World Cup tournament in Argentina.

Coach Lie Bojang made the remarks in an interview with reporters shortly after his U-20 team defeated The Gambia U-23 team 3-1 during a test game played at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum on Friday.

The U-23 team took the lead through Alasana Camara's finish in the 30th minute, while the U-20 came from behind with three solid goals from Salifu Colley, Mansour Mbye and Adama Bojang in the 55th, 76th and 85th minutes respectively.

"Tactically I am very happy with what I have seen. This is a very important game as we started with the players we invited to ascertain whether they understand exactly the tactic we are playing and whether we can also include them in the team or what we need to adjust," Coach Bojan said.

He added that the game was about helping them know what best they are doing and what they need to improve, adding that the U-23 team put up a respectable performance.

"We found it very difficult as they (The U-23 team) stopped us from playing, but in the second half we brought in players who played at the AFCON and still understood the tactic and implemented it. We eventually scored three goals in the second half which was very good."

According to him, the preparation is in high gear, adding that they are trying to organize another test match in Brikama Box Bar on Tuesday.

"The boys are definitely ready for the competition and are working very hard. We will look at their level of fitness on Monday or Tuesday to see those who need to improve on their fitness, among others."

He noted that they will finalize their squad probably on Sunday because they are yet to get a final decision from some players such as captain Alagie Saine, Yankuba Minteh, Momodou Lamin Marong and Momodou Salieu Jallow.