Gambia: Good Morning Mr President Press Freedom, Peaceful Elections

Mr President, we would like to congratulate you and your government for the positive press freedom ranking of The Gambia this year by the world media empire - Reporters San Frontiers / Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and other international media organisations.

The Gambia used to be among the bottom five negatively rated for press freedom during the Yahya Jammeh era when media houses were being closed or burnt down, and journalists jailed, killed by security agents or forced to go into exile. Today The Gambia is no more under such threat hence the positive press freedom ranking of the country by international media organizations.

Since you assumed office in 2017, journalists have been enjoying their liberties and doing their jobs without interference.

This trend of development has yielded much commendation for you and your government, as The Gambia has been ranked fifth for press freedom country in Africa and the 46th in the world.

This is a big tag on the bag of your government and to all journalists working in The Gambia despite the financial constraints to meet the challenges.

This positive ranking among 180 countries across the globe done by RSF demonstrates that you have made The Gambia a press free state with all the rights of freedom of speech and of the press.

We therefore say kudos to you and your government for this good record which should be continually improved up on!

Mr President, it is also advisable that the cordial relationship between your government and the media is maintained and that you do not take any action against the media and journalists that may tarnish your image, such as closing media houses or arresting media practitioners.

As a democrat, you must accept criticism and not rely squarely on praise-singing.

In the same vein, journalists should practise their trade professionally and do their best to avoid making inciting comments which can lead to anger and conflicts in the country.

Journalists should be objective in their reporting devoid of any hidden agenda.

Mr President, as journalists, we will continue to advise ourselves to observe the rule of law and the good tenets of journalism, which include promoting divergent views and national development. The media and the government are partners in development and not enemies, since all are working for the development of the country and to foster peace and unity.

Furthermore, we would want to humbly appeal to your government to support the media by continuing to give them access to information and adverts in order to sustain the media as the Fourth Estate of government.

Mr President, The Gambia is a signatory to Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which states that everyone has the right to their opinion and expression, which includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media regardless of frontiers.

Article 19 monitors threats to free expression around the world, lobbies governments to adopt laws that conform to international standards of freedom of expression, and drafts legal standards that strengthen the media.

Mr President, regarding the upcoming mayoral and chairpersonship elections slated for May 20 this year, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has noted in a press release that there is seemingly tense political situation in the country towards the election.

It has been observed that political party supporters are releasing WhatsApp audios and messages that incite violence, physical assaults and threats to the lives and properties of certain public figures, leading politicians and government officials.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr President, considering such an unfolding situation, it is good that proper security measures are put in place to ensure peace and tranquility in the country now, during and after the elections.

Furthermore, steps should be taken to discourage people from releasing fake news and carrying out other negative vices that would jeopardise the outcome of elections and peace of the country.

Mr President, all the political candidates should be given equal opportunity to be heard via the state media - both the Radio and TV - to enable them to sell their political agenda and sensitise the electorate to turn up massively to vote on polling day. This will promote the democracy The Gambia is practising now under your leadership.

Good day!