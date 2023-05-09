Gambia: The Point Through to Yjag Media Tourney Semis

The Point Newspaper on Friday booked their place into the semifinal of the ongoing Young Journalists Association of The Gambia (YJAG) Media Football Tournament for Ethics after defeating Paradise Radio/TV 3-0 during their final group B game played at the Serrekunda West Mini-Stadium.

The Point scored their goals through Alieu Jallow, Pa Ndeneh Bah and an own-goal from Paradise's defender to collect the maximum points.

The Point Newspaper won two of their group B matches (against the Freelance Journalists and Paradise Radio/TV) and drawing goalless in the opening match against Foroyaa Newspaper.

The Point collected 7 points and sit top of group B, pending the result between Foroyaa Newspaper and the Freelance Journalists today, Monday at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium.

Elsewhere, Star FM Radio/TV played a barren goalless draw against The Journalism Students during their final group A game played at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium on Saturday.

Both Star FM Radio/TV and the Journalism Students qualified before their final group match on Saturday, thus, they were both fighting for top spot.

Star FM Radio/TV now top group A with superior goal difference (4) but level on points (7) with the Journalism Students who have 3 goals.

Meanwhile, Foroyaa Newspaper and The Freelance Journalists will today, Monday play their final group B match at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium.

The Freelance Journalists need to beat Foroyaa Newspaper with four goals to progress into the last four, while Foroyaa Newspaper on the other hand need to score three goals to go above The Point Newspaper at the top of group B.