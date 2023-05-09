Gambia: Coach Jammeh Believes U-20 Team Can Match Any Team At World Stage

Abdoulie Jammeh, the head coach of the Gambia U-23 team has said that he believes the current Gambia U-20 team can match or beat any team at the World Cup tournament.

Coach T- Boy Jammeh as he is fondly called was speaking in an interview with reporters shortly after his team (The Gambia U-23) were beaten 3-1 by The Gambia U-20 team in a friendly game played at the Late Ousman Saho Filed in Old Yundum on Friday.

The U-23 team opened the scoring through Alasana Camara in the 30th minute but the U-20 came from behind with three solid goals from Salifu Colley, Mansour Mbye and Adama Bojang in the 55th, 76th and 85th minutes respectively.

"The Gambia U-20 team is a complete team as they have been training for five years. They can march any other team going forward. However, they need to work on certain things that are lacking in their team," he said.

According to him, the team is still young but said that he believes they will have a good tournament. He went on to say that the last time they played a test match before going to the WAFU it served as a good motivation and helped them reach the final.

Coach T- Boy revealed that the test game on Friday was a two-game play, noting that the first half was controlled by the U-23, while the second half was a total dominance from the U-20.