Gambia: Hagie Gai Foundation Donate Wheelchairs to Gambians

The Hagie Gai Foundation for the Physically Challenged (HGFPC) last Wednesday donated wheelchairs to Gambians in partnership with the Canadian Gambian Youth and Development Association (CGYDA) and their Canadian partners KRISH, D, Yuri and Dimitry.

The Lord Mayor of Kanifing Municipal Council, Talib Ahmed Bensouda also donated 10 wheelchairs and crouches to the foundation which was the foundation's first donation.

The presentation ceremony held at the Independence Stadium also saw the foundation donate wheelchairs, crouches and mattresses to the Gambia's main referral hospital, Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH).

Hagie Drammeh, the Chief Executive Officer of Hagie Gai Foundation for the Physically Challenged (HGFPC) thanked all their donors for thinking about Persons With Disabilities.

Mr. Drammeh pointed out his foundation is not only meant to support Persons With Disabilities with wheelchairs but better their lives as they also have a share in our national cake.

He explained that the mattresses will keep patients safe in the event they accidentally fell from their hospital beds.

Penda Conteh, the Public Relations Officer of the foundation said the foundation has been is existence since 2015 but was officially launched and registered this year.

She added that Persons With Disabilities find it difficult to travel from one place to another and therefore appealed to Government, Non-Governmental Organisations and philanthropists to support them with a bus to ease their movement.

Sheikh Tijan Cherry, the Secretary General of the foundation described Mr. Drammeh as a catalyst for change towards disability. He noted that disability does not end at the physical aspect, adding that it can happen to anyone at any stage in your life.

"Hagie has stood well for disable people and continue to strive to improve their lives as well as ensure their inclusion in society," he highlighted.

Omar Touray, the Youth Representative of the foundation said if a Person With Disability like Mr. Drammeh can support Persons With Disabilities in the country then philanthropists and others should also be able to do so.

He thanked Mr. Drammeh for being there for Persons With Disabilities. He also appealed to parents not to neglects their children with disabilities, saying that with the right support they can become anything in society.

Abubacarr Fofana who received two wheelchairs on behalf of his mother and another elderly person thanked donors for their generosity and support to Persons With Disabilities. He appealed to others to emulate the foundation.