Gambia: Land Ministry Intends to Overcome Land Disputes, Effect Proper Management Before 2026

The Minster of Lands, Regional Governments, Religious and NGO Affairs, Honorable Sheriff Abba Sanyang has said that his Ministry seeks to strive to overcome all land disputes in the country and ensure proper land management before 2026.

The Minister further noted that the ministry intends to introduce a system where every land in the country will be registered and every compound or building evaluated to ensure everybody is able to see and know the value of their land at any given time.

He revealed this in an interview with The Point on his ministry's effective towards the implementation of the recommendations tasked to all ministries by the late Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia, Alieu Badara Joof at a cabinet treated held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Center in Bijilo.

He confirmed that there have been several recommendations during the retreat and several proposals made in respect to the Departments of Physical Planning and Departments of Lands under his ministry.

He said that: "we have gone through so much and will continue to make sure we abide by the law in our performance but also operate on issues that enhance better livelihood for Gambian people without hindrances."

He noted that there was mention of encroachment and illegal constructions during the retreat, noting that the late Vice President stressed demolition in most areas, particularly areas that flood during rainy season.

"During last year's floods in several areas, we discovered that few elements are contributing factors. This includes people constructing on water ways, dumping in water, blocking water ways and illegal constructions," he noted.

"We also have problems with road networking which contribute immensely to water flaw, leading to floods in some areas," he also said.

He noted that they are greatly focused on planning and need the support of citizens, because land planning would highly depend on land uses and the available land.

Minister Sanyang called on people to consult with his Ministry and Department of Physical Planning for advice on general scope of land management and land utilization before constructing their houses.

He noted that they are trying to bring a lot of innovations that would avail them the opportunity to do a thorough planning of the country and to alleviate most of the land difficulties citizens are facing.