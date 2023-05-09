Gambia: U-20 Move to Camp Ahead of FIFA U-20 World Cup

8 May 2023
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia U-20 team yesterday, Sunday 7th May 2023 moved to camp at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum ahead of the 2023 FIFIA U-20 World Cup to be staged in Argentina.

Kajally Drammeh and Ba Lamin Bah have both arrived to join the camp, while Muhammed Sawaneh is expected join the team today, Monday 8th May 2023.

Captain Alagie Saine could possibly join the team on tomorrow, Tuesday 9thMay 2023, while Mamin Sanyang will join the team in Argentina.

Ebrima Singhateh awaits final confirmation from his club to ensure his participation in the competition.

Coach Abdoulie Bojang will unveil his final squad today, Monday 8th May 2023.

The Gambia U-20 team is expected to leave Banjul on Friday 12th May 2023 for Argentina ahead of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Source: GFF

