Gambia: Govt Constructs Economically Viable Bertil Harding Road Project

The Government of the Gambia through the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure is currently constructing a 3 lane (3 lanes in each direction) carriageway road on the Bertil Harding Highway from the Airport Junction in Yundum to Sting Corner in Bakau.

The road project aims to contribute to national economic development and will have a tremendous impact on the transportation infrastructure of the country.

This in turn will have a positive effect on economic growth through the efficient link it will provide to major population centres with the capital and other centres of economic activities.

From another perspective, the project aims to enhance transportation links with the rest of the country as well as in the sub-region. The project is also a component of the infrastructure development for the hosting of the summit of the Organization of Islamic Conference by the government of the Gambia. The conference is slated for later this year.

The new highway will link the Yundum Airport, the new Five Star Hotel, and the Sir Dawda Jawara Conference Centre where the summit will be hosted.

The Bertil Harding Highway project is funded by the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), and the Government of The Gambia.

The length of the road is 22 Km starting from the Brikama Highway-Airport junction at Old Yundum and ending at Sting Corner at the Serrekunda-Banjul intersection. The road, when completed, will significantly reduce traffic jams in the Greater Banjul Area. It will also have streetlights, drainage systems, and other road safety features.

Lamin Njie, Information Officer