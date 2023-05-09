Algeria: NCAC Research Officer Returns From Algiers

8 May 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Makutu Manneh

Sana B. Jarju, the Research Officer for the National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC) who doubles as The Gambia Focal Point for the UNESCO 2003 Convention for Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage has recently returned from Algiers, Algeria after attending the Capacity Building for Africa Region Period Reporting Cycle.

The UNESCO Capacity Building in Algiers was held from 25th to 30th May 2023.

Mr. Jarju is expected to engage relevant stakeholders such as various government ministries, research institutions, universities, the media, civil society organizations and various communities in a bid to gather data for a comprehensive report about the Gambia's Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) following his return to The Gambia.

It could be recalled that the Gambia as a State party to UNESCO, ratified the UNESCO 2003 Convention in 2011 aimed at safeguarding the practices, representations, expressions, knowledge and skills that communities and groups recognize as part of their cultural heritage.

In July 2022, the National Centre for Arts and Culture launched a project entitled, 'Strengthening National Capacities for Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage and its contribution to sustainable development in the Gambia.'

As part of the said project, various stakeholders such as government officials, civil society, the media and community representatives were trained on the knowledge of the 2003 Convention and Developing Safeguarding Plans and Measures.

In November 2022, the National Point also represented the Gambia in Rabat, Morocco for the 17th Session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee Meeting.

