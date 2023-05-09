Southern Africa: Communiqué of the Extra-Ordinary Organ Troika Summit, Plus SADC Troika and Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) Troop Contributing Countries (TCCS)

document

The Extra-Ordinary Summit of Organ Troika, Plus SADC Troika and Force Intervention Brigade Troop Contributing Countries Heads of State and Government, hereinafter called Summit was held on the 08th May, 2023.

Summit was officially opened and chaired by His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

Summit was attended by the following SADC Heads of State and Government and/or their representatives:

Namibia: His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia, and Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

4. Summit was also attended by the Executive Secretary of SADC.

5. Summit noted with great concern the unstable and deteriorating security situation prevailing in the Eastern DRC and reiterated its strong condemnation of the upsurge of conflicts and activities of Armed Groups (IAGs) including the resurgence of M23 rebels in the DRC.

6. Summit observed a Minute of Silence and expressed its deep condolences to the Government and the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo for the loss of lives during the armed conflict in the Eastern DRC and to the Government and people of the Republic of Malawi following the loss of life and infrastructure as a result of Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

7. Summit reiterated its call for immediate cessation of hostilities by all Armed Groups and unconditional withdrawal from the current occupied areas.

8. Summit called for an immediate regional support to the Government of the DRC to address the prevailing security situation in the Eastern DRC, ahead of the national elections scheduled to be held in December 2023.

9. Summit reiterated SADC's unwavering support in the fight against Armed Groups in the Eastern DRC to pave the way for sustainable peace, security and prosperity to the people of the DRC and the SADC region as a whole.

10. Summit approved the deployment of a SADC Force within the framework of the SADC Standby Force as a regional response in support of the DRC to restore peace and security in Eastern DRC.

11. Summit approved a SADC Common Position to have a more coordinated approach, given the multiple deployments under multilateral and bilateral arrangements in the Eastern DRC, and urged the Government of the DRC to put in place the necessary conditions and measures for effective coordination amongst sub-regional forces and bilateral partners operating in the DRC.

12. Summit noted with satisfaction the positive response of the African Union to organise a Summit of the Quadripartite of SADC, East African Community, International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and Economic Community for Central African States (ECCAS) for the coordination and harmonisation of interventions of actors in the DRC.

13. Summit acknowledged the expression of gratitude by His Excellency Mr Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo for SADC's continued support, collaboration and cooperation towards the attainment of lasting peace and security in the eastern DRC.

14. Summit expressed appreciation to H.E. João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of Republic of Angola and the current Chair of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and Champion of the AU on Peace and Reconciliation as the designated Mediator by the AU to facilitate dialogue between DRC and Rwanda towards the de-escalation of the security tensions in the Eastern DRC.

15. Summit commended His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia, and Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, for convening the Summit and for his steadfast leadership in galvanising concerted efforts towards the attainment of lasting peace, security and stability in the SADC region.

Done on 08th May 2023

Windhoek, Republic of Namibia