Nigeria: Jigawa Governor-Elect Promises to Consolidate On Achievements of Predecessor

Mr Namadi said he will pursue poverty reduction vigorously.

The Jigawa State governor-elect, Umar Namadi, has pledged to consolidate on the achievements of the administration of his predecessor, Muhammad Badaru, after he is sworn in on 29th May

Mr Namadi said this after he received reports from various sub-committees of the transition committee in his office on Tuesday.

He told reporters that his administration will improve infrastructural development and strengthen the economy of the state.

Mr Namadi, who is the incumbent deputy governor of the state, said his administration will not abandon any projects initiated by Mr Badaru's administration.

"We will make sure that all projects initiated by this government are completed and utilized for the benefit of our entire populace.

"Going by the record when we took over from the opposition government we inherited projects worth over N90 billion, we are proud to say those project has been completed and commissioned.

"If we can complete those of the opposition, there is no reason why we cannot complete our own initiated projects, Mr Namadi said.

Mr Namadi acknowledged the high rate of poverty in the state. He, however, commended the efforts of the outgoing governor which he said have made significant improvements in poverty reduction.

"If you take the statistic of 2015 and that of today you will see improvement. There is no new statistic on poverty but based on the investment we made we know that we improved on the reduction of poverty in Jigawa and we will continue with it, is part of my 12 points agenda and we will pursue it vigorously, Mr Namadi said.