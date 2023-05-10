Nigeria: PDP National Vice Chairman Is Dead

9 May 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulqudus Ogundapo

Soji Adagunodo, 62, died in the United States of America after suffering from an undisclosed illness.

The National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-west, Soji Adagunodo, is dead.

Mr Adagunodo died in the United States of America after suffering from an undisclosed illness.

One of his sons, Olasoji Adagunodo Jr., confirmed the death.

"We announce the passing on to the glory of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Hon. Olasoji Adagunodo Oluwatukesi, National Vice Chairman (South-West) of the Peoples Democratic Party.

"He died aged 62 on Monday 8th May 2023, in the United States of America, after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and political family. Burial arrangements will be announced by the family," he said in an obituary announcement.

Mr Adagunodo had earlier served as chairman of the PDP in Osun State before he was elected the party's national Vice chairman in 2021.

