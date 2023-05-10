South Africa: No Politician Being Investigated Over Power Utility Eskom Corruption - South African News Briefs - May 10, 2023

Police Say No Politician Being Investigated Over Power Utility Eskom Corruption

The South African Police Service's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks, have said that no politicians are being investigated as part of their probes into corruption at power utility Eskom, reports EWN. Former CEO Andre de Ruyter had claimed in a televised interview in eNCA in February 2023, that a senior politician was allegedly involved in corruption at the power utility. De Ruyter refused to disclose the names of the politicians involved but stated that he had reported the matter to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Security and law enforcement agencies say they not investigating any politicians.

Steinhoff Shareholders to Receive Payouts

eNCA reports that investors who lost money in the 2017 fraud-related Steinhoff crash will receive settlement payouts. The payments apply to those who have submitted successful claims. They filed claims of over R80-billion and argued they were misled into overpaying for the stock. Shares in Steinhoff, the majority owner of Pepco in Europe and Pepkor in South Africa, crashed about 90% after its accounting scandal in 2017, and have lost a similar amount over the past year, given a crippling debt pile that has sent it into a form of business rescue, reports News24.

Proteas Qualify for World Cup

The Proteas qualified directly for the 2023 World Cup after rain shortened the first ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh. Ireland needed to win the series 3-0 and improve their net run rate to surpass South Africa, reports AFP. As a result, Ireland will have to compete in the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe, which includes former champions West Indies and Sri Lanka, in order to secure one of the two remaining places in the main World Cup event.

