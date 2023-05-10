Nigeria: Govt Approves Transcorp As Preferred Bidder for Abuja Disco

The federal government, through the National Council on Privatisation (NCP), has approved Transcorp Group as the Preferred bidder for acquisition of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, revealed this Tuesday at the inauguration of the 240 megawatts (MW) Afam 3-Fast Power Plant, owned by Transcorp, in Oyinbo, Rivers State.

Details later