Nigeria: CJID, CIPE Set to Train Journalists, CSOs On Tracking 'Corrosive, Constructive Capital Inflows' to Nigeria

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) with funding support from the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) is set to hold a three-day workshop for investigative journalists and CSOs on tracking corrosive and constructive capital inflows to Nigeria.

The workshop aims to create a forum for stakeholders to share their experiences and knowledge on the concepts and manifestations of constructive and corrosive capital so that they are better equipped to trace and investigate this in the Nigerian context. Through this, we aim to set the agenda for improved governance of foreign financial flows into the country.

Speaking on the project, CJID's Executive Director, Tobi Oluwatola, said that foreign direct investment is one of the major potential sources of constructive capital, if well managed, but capital flows to Nigeria often shrouded in opacity may threaten institutions of the state, and foster corruption.

"The workshop will create a platform for journalists, CSOs, government and seasoned experts in the sector to exchange knowledge and experiences, and network with other like-minded professionals," he said.

Following the workshop, the journalists will be supported with small grants to produce reports that highlight the nature of foreign financial inflows to Nigeria - whether corrosive or capital. These reports will help set the agenda for improved governance of foreign direct investments into the country.

About the Workshop

The stakeholders networking and experience sharing workshop on corrosive and constructive capital is designed to train Journalists and Civil Society Organisations to better understand and communicate the effects of corrosive capital, setting the agenda for improved governance of foreign financial flows into the country.

Ahead of the capacity building workshop, Mboho Eno, the Deputy Director, Accountability at CJID, said that the workshop was necessary after CJID identified the gap in reporting foreign financial flows to Nigeria.

"With the media amplifying the activities of foreign organisations, I believe that we will be able to address governance issues and entrench transparency and accountability surrounding loans in the country".

The workshop will train 23 participants, including journalists and civil society actors and is scheduled to hold from 10th to 12th May, 2023 in Abuja, Nigeria.

About the Organisers

Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID)

Founded in 2014, the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), formerly the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), is a West African media innovation and development think (and do) tank.

Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE)

The Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) is a global organisation that works to strengthen democracy and build competitive markets in many of the world's most challenging environments.

Signed:

Mboho Eno

Deputy Director, Accountability

CJID