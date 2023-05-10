Liberia President George Weah Congratulates Osimhen, Says the Napoli Striker Can Conquer the World

George Weah encouraged Osimhen to strive for even greater heights, urging him to break more records and achieve further success.

Liberia President George Weah has joined the growing list of well-wishers sending congratulatory messages to Nigeria's Victor Osimhen for his record-breaking feats this season with new Serie A champions Napoli.

Osimhen literally spearheaded Napoli's run to winning the Serie A title after a 33-year drought and in doing so, he either equalled, broke or set new records in what has been a spectacular season.

On Sunday, Osimhen achieved a significant milestone in his football career when he scored his 47th goal in the Italian Serie A league, thereby becoming the highest-scoring African in the competition's history.

With his goal against Fiorentina, Osimhen surpassed the previous record held by none other than George Weah, who is Africa's only World Footballer of the Year.

President Weah took to his Facebook page on Tuesday to offer his heartfelt congratulations and praised Osimhen for his tenacity, hard work, and dedication.

He expressed how proud he was of Osimhen's achievements and commended the young Nigerian for paying tribute to him after reaching this milestone.

"I am very glad that you have accomplished a major milestone in your football career, after scoring your 47th goal in the Italian Serie A league," Mr Weah wrote in his congratulatory message.

"I am so proud of your exploits and congratulate you on this remarkable achievement, which is a result of your hard work, dedication and tenacity," he added.

Go for more

However, Mr Weah did not stop there; he encouraged Osimhen to strive for even greater heights, urging him to break more records and achieve further success.

The former AC Milan star believes that with the kind of hunger for success Osimhen has shown, he could be the next World's best player Africa has been patiently waiting for after his own exploits.

"You have won one Scudetto. Great! When I won my first Scudetto with Milan, I said to myself, why one, why not two? I went on to win another Scudetto with Milan. I went on to win the Ballon d'Or.

"So why not two or more for you, Victor? The sky is your limit. With your dedication, commitment, humility, and hard work, you can conquer the World. Africa needs another World Best. Africa needs another European Best. You, Victor, can deliver that for us."

Tough terrain

The odds are often stacked against African footballers, who have to navigate the challenges of playing in foreign leagues and stadiums far from home.

It was never easy for Osimhen in Naples, either; having to endure several injuries and racist chants from hostile fans.

However, Weah's message emphasises the importance of perseverance, humility, and focus as essential qualities for success.

President Weah believes Africa has a wealth of football talent and that Osimhen has the potential to become a world and European best.

In his closing remarks, President Weah offered his prayers and blessings, vowing to root for Osimhen as the Nigerian striker continues to make waves in European football.

"May you continue to surge forward. My prayers are with you. My blessings are also with you. I am rooting for you, Victor!" The Liberia President concluded in his congratulatory message that has since gone viral.

With 23 goals in 28 Serie A matches, Osimhen is on course to become the first African player to win the Highest Goal Scorer Award in the Serie A, a feat that is bound to draw widespread applause from across the world again.