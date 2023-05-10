Nigeria: 20 Worshipers Still Missing After Latest Church Attack in Nigeria

Abuja — The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says it's still searching for 20 people abducted by gunmen from a church during a Sunday service. CAN says gunmen invaded the church in a remote Kaduna state village and took more than 40 people but later let some go. Kaduna is among Nigerian states most affected by groups of armed bandits that frequently kidnap for ransom.

The Kaduna state chair of the Christian Association of Nigeria Tuesday said about 42 people were in the church on Sunday morning before the attackers invaded and took all the worshipers away, including women and children.

He said the bandits later released 22 of them and have been holding the remaining 20.

It's the latest attack on a church in Nigeria.

Reverend Joseph Hayab, secretary general of the Christian Association of Nigeria, spoke to VOA by phone.

"Up till now, the people are with the bandits. The bandits have not called. The [remaining] in fear have left the village. The bandits for some reason just selected some and allowed them to come back. Sometimes when they pick a large number like that, they select those who they think are strong enough that they can use to bargain for money," he said.

CAN said the state police have been told about the abduction. Police have yet to issue a statement, and spokesman Mohammed Jalige did not take calls for comment.

Armed gangs known locally as bandits have been carrying out kidnap-for-ransom raids in Northern Nigeria for years. Local villages, schools and churches are often targets.

Gangs have been especially active in Chikun district where the church is located.

CAN's national spokesperson, Luminous Jannamike, said this latest kidnapping is one too many.

"It's a deeply disturbing development. The Christian Association of Nigeria is closely monitoring the situation and is in contact with the families of the victims, as well as with the authorities to obtain more information on the incident. While security agents are making efforts, it is clear that more needs to be done to protect places of worship from criminals and terrorists," said Jannamike.

Nigeria is facing numerous security challenges, but kidnap-for-ransom attacks are rampant.

Experts say a declining economy and increasing hardships are fueling the rise in insecurity and criminality.

Jannamike said to address the problem, authorities must fix some fundamental issues.

"To put an end to the incessant attacks on churches and other places of worship, it is important government takes a comprehensive approach that involves addressing the underlying socioeconomic and political factors that contribute to insecurity in the country," said Jannamike.

In May 2022, the prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria was kidnapped. He was freed after a huge ransom was paid.

In July, hundreds of clergymen protested attacks on priests in Kaduna after a clergyman was gruesomely killed by gunmen while on his farm.