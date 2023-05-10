Nigeria: Davido to Release Documentary About Self On Netflix

9 May 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samuel Abulude

Nigerian Afro hip hop singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced a new series on global streaming giant, Netflix.

Davido, who has been promoting his recently released album, 'Timeless', made this known during an interview with the Dubai-based media house, Esquire Middle East.

According to Davido, the docuseries, titled 'David' focuses on his life.

Describing the project, the award winning singer said, "It's very, very big. This is the first time I've said anything about it, actually."

Speaking further, he said, "I have a movie coming out in December with Netflix. It's very, very big. This is the first time I've said anything about it, actually. It's a documentary-a docu-series about my life called 'David'. I shouldn't be talking about this."

