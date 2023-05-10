Nigeria: Davido to Release Documentary About Self On Netflix

Nigerian Afro hip hop singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced a new series on global streaming giant, Netflix.

Davido, who has been promoting his recently released album, 'Timeless', made this known during an interview with the Dubai-based media house, Esquire Middle East.

According to Davido, the docuseries, titled 'David' focuses on his life.

Speaking further, he said, "I have a movie coming out in December with Netflix. It's very, very big. This is the first time I've said anything about it, actually. It's a documentary-a docu-series about my life called 'David'. I shouldn't be talking about this."