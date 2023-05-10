Mozambique: Building Resumes On Mozambique Border Wall

Giriyondo Border Post in Kruger National Park, at the border between South Africa and Mozambique (file photo)

In an effort to stamp out cross-border crime, in Manguzi, on the border between South Africa and Mozambique, the provincial government is putting up a huge 8 km concrete wall.

R271 million has been set aside for its construction.

The site is notorious as a hotspot for car hijackings, which are said to be fuelled by Mozambican nationals moving vehicles from South Africa into their country.

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has directed that the Department of Transport move swiftly with the implementation of building the wall to bolster the government's efforts to curb cross-border crime.

Dube-Ncube said the construction of the first 5 km stretch of the concrete wall has commenced.

The wall, also referred to as New Jersey Barriers, will start from the boundary of Isimangaliso Wetlands Park and move to the western boundary of Tembe Elephant Park.

"We want to deal with the issue of porous borders once and for all," said Dube-Ncube.

The project is labour intensive, and locals, including youth and women from uMhlabuyalingana, will be given the opportunity to work on it. The modified New Jersey Barriers are also manufactured locally in uMkhanyakude.

Rampant vehicle theft has prompted the government to make a number of other interventions in the area, including upgrading the Manguzi police station, increasing the number of police vehicles and opening a mobile police station in the Skhemelele area.

The interventions have reduced the number of incidents. However, the recent resurgence -- including the brutal murders of local leaders and crime fighters -- has been a major concern for both the government and the community of uMkhanyakude.

Judah Mthethwa, Sandile Tembe and Prince Zakhele Tembe, prominent civilian leaders who fought cross-border crime, were recently gunned down execution style by unknown assailants in separate incidents. Prince Tembe was a relative of KwaTembe Chief Inkosi Mabhudu Tembe.

"We must continue to work together in addressing the criminal elements in our communities. Government will play its part, and we urge the people of Umkhanyakude to work with us to ensure that perpetrators of cross-border crimes are brought to book," said Dube-Ncube.

Pictured above: Construction has resumed on the 8km concrete wall on the border between Mozambique and South Africa

Image source: Twitter