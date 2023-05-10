Mozambique: Building of Concrete Barrier Between Mozambique and Kwazulu-Natal to Resume

Maputo — The Prime Minister of the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has urged the Department of Transport to move swiftly to resume the construction of a concrete barrier to bolster the government's efforts to curb cross-border crime, especially vehicle theft, between South Africa and Mozambique.

The concrete wall, also referred to as New Jersey Barriers, will run for a stretch of eight kilometres, starting from the boundary of the Isimangaliso Wetlands Park and moving to the western boundary of Tembe Elephant Park.

According to Dube-Ncube cited by the south African outlet IOL, the concrete barrier will be constructed in the uMkhanyakude District Municipality on the Kwazulu-Natal/Mozambique border.

"An inspection was conducted in-loco along Border Gate 6 where a five kilometre stretch of the concrete wall has already been constructed', the Prime Minister said, adding that, however, the contract with the previous contractor was terminated.

"We believe this wall will minimise cross-border crime, because there will be a certain point where people/cars get in and out, unlike now where people get in and out anywhere they want since there is no proper barrier', she said.

"The recent resurgence of crime, including the brutal murder of local leaders and crime fighters, has been a major concern for both the government and the community of uMkhanyakude. The brazen criminality in northern KwaZulu-Natal recently claimed the lives of prominent crime-fighting activists Judah Mthethwa, Sandile Tembe and Prince Zakhele Tembe, who were leading the fight against cross-border crime', she added.

The Department of Transport, says Dube-Ncube, has assessed the status of the project, and developed a schedule for the resumption of building the wall.

"Government will play its part, and we urge the people of this area to work with us to ensure that the perpetrators of cross-border crimes are brought to book. We committed during the State of the Province Address that each department in the province would contribute at least 10 million rands (about 545,000 US dollars) towards the fight against crime. We call on the community to come forward with information on these criminal syndicates because we will never win the war against crime if community members protect criminals', the Prime Minister said.