Nigeria: Electricity Company Restores Power Supply to Imo

9 May 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

"Power supply was restored to Owerri metropolis and most parts of the state yesterday, while effort is being made to gradually restore the remaining areas."

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has restored electricity supply to Imo State, following the suspension of a week-long industrial action embarked upon by the organised labour in the state.

This was contained in a release signed by the company's Head of Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh, and made available to reporters in Owerri, on Tuesday.

He said the development followed a unilateral decision by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to suspend their industrial strike to enable a peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues in an atmosphere of mutuality.

"Consequently, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which is the primary source of power supply to EEDC, has been directed to immediately restore supply to enable EEDC to distribute to its customers.

"By this development, power supply was restored to Owerri metropolis and most parts of the state yesterday, while effort is being made to gradually restore the remaining areas.

"EEDC, therefore, appreciates its esteemed customers in Imo State for the calm and understanding they displayed while the industrial action lasted," the release read.

It will be recalled that the organised labour, on 1 May, after its joint Central Working Committee meeting, directed all affiliates of both NLC and TUC in Imo to withdraw their services by midnight on Tuesday.

This followed the alleged violent disruption and unprovoked assault on Imo State workers by agents of the Imo State Government during this year's May Day celebration.

Mr Ezeh pledged the company's commitment to deliver improved services to their customers.

