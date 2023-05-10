Nigeria: Buhari to Stay Additional Week in London 'On Dentist's Instruction'

9 May 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

President Muhammadu Buhari has added an additional week to his stay in London over an appointment with his dentist.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

Recall Buhari travelled to the United Kingdom last week for the coronation of King Charles 111.

The president was supposed to return to the country this week.

Giving an update on the UK trip in a statement , Adesina said Buhari was currently undergoing dental care.

"President Muhammadu Buhari will be in London, United Kingdom, for an additional week, at the behest of his Dentist, who has started attending to him."

"The specialist requires to see the President in another five days for a procedure already commenced.

"President Buhari had joined other world leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, 2023." Adesina said.

