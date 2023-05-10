Nigeria: PDP Governors to Host Party's Governors-Elect, Fayose, Others

The PDP governors will also send off past chairmen of the governors' forum.

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors' Forum (PDP-GF) says it plans to organise a reception for governors-elect on the party's platform on Thursday.

This is contained in a statement by Director-General, PDP-GF, Cyril Maduabum, in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that while the forum would receive the governors-elect on the platform of the party, it would also use the occasion to send off past chairmen of the forum, including Segun Mimiko, Ayodele Fayose, Ibrahim Dankwambo and Seriake Dickson.

Mr Maduabum said the event under the leadership of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, would feature a discussion on "Good Governance at the Sub-National level: Issues, Perspectives, Expectations and Outcomes."

He said the discussion is to be presented by the Guest Speaker and a renowned economist, Muda Yusuf, who would lay out the challenges facing governance at the sub-national level and possible solutions.

"The programme will serve as an opportunity for PDP leaders, stakeholders and members to come together, since after the general election."

Mr Maduabum said that the event would take place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

He said that the forum would receive seven governors-elect including, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Peter Mbah of Enugu State, and Agbu Kefas of Taraba State.

Others were Ameopusenibo Fubara of Rivers State, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau.

Three re-elected governors, expected at the event were: Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa.

Mr Maduabum said the outgoing governors of the party would also be honoured during the ceremony for all their services to the forum.

(NAN)