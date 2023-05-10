Nigeria Has Invested Heavily in Youth Devt - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said Nigeria has invested heavily in youth development and has created formidable and reliable platforms through which young people and students can hone their leadership skills and make relevant contributions to the decision-making process.

Represented by Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, his Chief of Staff, Buhari said: "I am very optimistic that with the breed of young people gathered here, actionable policy decisions that will further enhance development and productivity of the youth will be reached for the Heads of Government of the Commonwealth to implement to further better the lots of young people of the Commonwealth."

Buhari said: "The digital revolution is clearly upon us with the young ones leading the way in ICT, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, E-Commerce and the likes. Investments in building a digital economy must proceed along with investment in the ideas, skills and enterprise of our youth."

"In line with the key values of the Commonwealth, Nigeria over the years has invested heavily in youth development, created formidable and reliable platforms such as the Youth Parliament, National Youth Council of Nigeria, National Association of Nigerian Students, Nigeria Youth Congress, amongst others, through which our young people and students can hone their leadership skills and make relevant contribution to the decision-making process especially on issues that border on their development and welfare.

"Nigeria is committed to the actualisation of the core values of the Commonwealth and firmly believes in the power of the youth as the driving force, in making a difference in the socio-economic development of their societies.

"It is, therefore, a welcome development that this summit has brought together young people from various socio-cultural and political backgrounds to further strengthen youth engagement and their full involvement in decision-making on issues that concern them, particularly in the areas of education, job creation, entrepreneurship, and digital economy."