Africa: TotalEnergies U17 AFCON - Cameroon Exit but Won Hearts in Annaba

Defending champions Cameroon have exited the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Algeria at the group stages, but the Indomitable Cubs leave a lasting memory on most they interacted with.

The Cameroonian squad were always the entertainers, with their stadium entry culture which involved music and dancing, something that won them admirers all over the stadium in Annaba.

Every time they got off the bus, their entrance into the dressing room was always a carnival, dancing and singing to local Cameroonian tunes emanating from a Bluetooth speaker, whose designated carrier was striker Harouna Djibirin.

Often, this attracted massive attention especially from stewards and officials who were always present to receive them, and they too enjoyed the tunes.

There were two popular songs that were always selected on the playlist; "Mbanjoh" by Les Rhythmeurs ABC and "Le car qui part" by Gifto Le Russe.

Everyone in the contingent, including Cosmas Ayuck Tiku, who is regarded as the serious face of the team as well as Collins Fi Akamba, known among his peers as 'the intellectual' would burst a move to the rhythm of the songs.

A few staff members including Team Press Officer Aboubakar Sayani, Team Manager Nicolas Alnoudji and physio Mahouli Denis sometimes would also join in, the allure of the sweet melodies being too sweet to ignore.

The Indomitable Cubs were keeping tabs with a tradition started a few years ago by the senior national team, chief orchestrator being defender Ambroise Oyongo.

It all started at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, which was won by Cameroon, with this form of entrance being encouraged to calm the nerves of the players before matches.

Gradually, the tradition boiled down to the rest of the teams, including the women's team.

It was also a unique feature of the team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and most recently at the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) held in Algeria at the start of the year.

If they did not make an impression on the pitch, well, the Cameroonians did more than enough to leave an impression off it.