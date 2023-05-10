Cameroon: Journalist Shot Dead

press release

The 26 year-old worked as Regional Bureau Chief of weekly newspaper, The Advocate. He was a sports journalist with the Kick442 website and reported for the radio station Dream FM.

He is the second journalist to have been killed this year in Cameroon.

Anye Nde Nsoh had just finished working on the Monday edition of The Advocate, in which he had a front page story as well as two other stories published.

According to local reports from Bamenda, the journalist was apparently targeted and killed by the separatist group, because he was the only person shot in the leisure spot where they found him.

The leader of the Ambazonia Defence Council Separatist Faction, Capo Daniel, said in a video that "Nsoh was killed by one of the Group's fighters."

Separatist groups from the English-speaking side of Cameroon have been fighting for an independent state from French-speaking Cameroon. Over 6,000 people have been killed in this region since 2017.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger expressed his concerns over the increasing threats faced by journalists in the country. "It is shocking to note that two journalists have already been killed this year in Cameroon. It is simply unacceptable and the government must draw conclusions from these atrocities and act firmly to ensure the safety of journalists and punish their killers. Our thoughts go to Anye's family and friends."

The IFJ joins its affiliate SNJC in calling for an independent investigation into the death of Anye Nde Nsoh.