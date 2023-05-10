Nigeria: Digital Inclusion - Hope Rises for Nigerian PWDs As Thecable Launches News Application

The application's assistive features to ensure persons with visual impairment, auditory challenges, and some limb challenges get access to the news with ease.

In Nigeria, Persons With Disability (PWDs) may now heave a sigh of relief as the difficulties hitherto being experienced in their efforts to access news and be updated on happenings around them may have been resolved through an innovative application launched in Lagos on Tuesday.

Named Disability Inclusive News App (DINA), an initiative of one of Nigeria's leading online newspapers- TheCable, the application's assistive features are, according to the newspaper, aimed at ensuring that "persons with visual impairment, auditory challenges, and some limb challenges get access to the news with ease."

The newspaper also added that it is targeted at safeguarding PWDs from fake news and misinformation "through the fact check arm of TheCable, Cable Check."

The application was said to have been developed by the newspaper in partnership with Project Enable Africa, a disability inclusion hub.

In his opening remarks, TheCable Editor, Kolapo Olapoju, said apart from amplifying the struggles of PWDs, "it is high time media professionals and organisations began to enable them access news with ease and at their own pace."

Mr Kolapo was represented by another staffer of the organisation, Ebunoluwa Olafusi.

Digital inclusion

Presenting DINA, the Project Lead, Mayowa Tijani, said the application is the newspaper's commitment to promoting inclusion across all spheres in the country.

He said the initiative aligns with Nigeria's Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2019, and that it shows the newspaper's values.

"The media unconsciously leaves a lot of people behind, a lot of persons with disability. This is our commitment to leave no one behind, and we hope other key players in the media industry in Nigeria will join us in working towards a future that truly leaves no one behind," he said.

The launch also featured a panel session on digital inclusion and media innovation in Nigeria. Moderated by another editor at TheCable, Lanre Olagunju, panelists had included the Founder and Director of BudgIT, a civic tech organisation, Seun Onigbinde; an official of Paradigm Initiative- a non-governmental organisation- Angela Onyegbuna, and the Executive Director of Project Enable Africa, Olusola Owonikoko.

According to Mr Owonikoko, who joined virtually, disability inclusion is crucial to sustainable development, stressing the need for access to assistive technology for PWDs.

Commending the initiative, Mr Onigbinde said everybody needs the media, emphasising the need for media organisations to continue to innovate for digital inclusion and accessibility for all.

He expressed his delight for the "deliberate push to bridge the gap and promote the inclusivity agenda" adding that "there is nothing called development if it is not inclusive."

Ms Angela also noted that getting assistive technology for PWDs is a major challenge that TheCable is trying to address.

She however noted that more efforts are needed to advance the development of assistive technology for PWDS and to help them deal more with technology so as not to be left behind.

Ms Angela also stressed that it is important to fill the existing gaps in digital inclusion, adding that "collaborations, accessibility to inclusive technology, and affordability of this technology is crucial."

Policy implementation

Ms Angela said the implementation of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2019, has been poor, urging telecommunication organisations, private sectors, and the government to collaborate to ensure that the policy is implemented.

On his part, Mr Onigbinde decried the lack of accurate data on PWDs. He urged the government and civil society organisations to work together to get accurate data on PWDs in Nigeria to amplify the implementation of the policy.

He added that while waiting on the government to provide data that might be delayed, media organisations can also work with minority groups to create alternatives.

In his closing remarks, the founder of TheCable, Simon Kolawole, urged media houses to prioritise digital inclusion.

He also thanked the DINA team for their "relentless efforts to deliver the application's goals and objectives."