Nigeria: Supreme Court Verdict - Oyetola Concedes, Congratulates Governor Adeleke

Former Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, says he has accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court which upheld the election of Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the state governor.

The former governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2022 election said this in a statement he signed on Wednesday.

Mr Oyetola said although the verdict of the court was against the wish of his party's members and supporters, he accepted it in the interest of peace and development of the state.

"We strongly believe we presented a good case before the Supreme Court but the Court thought otherwise and has given its verdict. While the outcome is against our wish and that of our party members and supporters, we are all bound to accept it as law-abiding citizens."

Mr Oyetola also urged APC members, his supporters and those who voted for him in the election to accept the judgement as the will of God and move on.

"To our members and supporters across the State, I urge you all to accept the verdict of the Court and move on. The present situation is a win-win for us. It's both a loss and victory rolled into one. While we lost Osun technically, we gained Nigeria.

"I remain committed to the growth and development of Osun. I will therefore continue to work with well-meaning citizens of Osun, associations and institutions to facilitate development to our dear State. Similarly, I urge all citizens of Osun to continue to exhibit the Omoluabi ethos and uphold the dreams of our forebears for the State, irrespective of party affiliations."

While urging the governor to focus on good governance, the petitioner also prayed for the state governor for a successful and prosperous tenure.

"To the Osun Governor, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, I take this opportunity to congratulate you on your victory at the Supreme Court. While I pray for your tenure to be prosperous for our people and the State, I urge you to focus on delivery of good governance.

"Politics aside, time has come to let you know that the interest of the masses must be most paramount without any restriction or discrimination whether based on political persuasion, creed or religion. Whatever personal differences we have must give way to the advancement of our great State. The security of Osun people must be guaranteed regardless of their religious and political affiliations. I pray for peace and progress in your tenure."