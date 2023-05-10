Nigeria: Jubilation in Osun As Adeleke Dedicates Supreme Court Victory to God

10 May 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Olasunkanmi Akinlotan

At the state Secretariat, some workers jumped up and rolled on the ground in a viral video.

Following the judgement of the Supreme Court affirming the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, wild celebrations took over Osogbo, the state capital, on Tuesday.

At the state Secretariat, workers were seen jumping up and rolling on the ground in a viral video.

Motorcyclists also put up displays to express their joy over the verdict of the court.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the judgement, Mr Adeleke dedicated his victory to God.

The court in its verdict on Tuesday affirmed Mr Adeleke as the governor of the state after a 10 months legal tussle.

The governorship election which outcome was disputed by the former governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, was conducted on 16th July, 2022.

Expressing his joy, the governor said, "This is a landmark in the history of Osun politics. Today is the day, our God ordained to stand his authority as the owner and giver of power.

"Today is that moment when the will of the people ordained by God survived an anti-masses plot of powerful forces. We therefore celebrate God almighty, the author and finisher of our faith.

"We dedicate today's victory to Him. State power is of God and he bestowed it on whomever he wishes. I will remain God's driven, divinely inspired, I will govern with the fear of God. Our governorship is an affirmation that we are for the people, by the people."

